Students across Idaho and the nation are reporting an increase in stress, anxiety | Coronavirus | dnews.com

Students across Idaho and throughout much of the nation have struggled to cope with the coronavirus pandemic as their daily routines are disrupted.

As a result, 89 percent of young adults surveyed through the nonprofit organization Active Minds said they have experienced stress or anxiety during the pandemic, while 1 in 4 people surveyed said they’ve noticed a significant increase in their depression.

The Idaho State Board of Education held a virtual Student Mental Health Summit on Tuesday to raise awareness of the issue.

Alison Malmon, executive director and founder of Active Minds, said it’s critical to have open conversations about mental health so students feel comfortable reaching out if they need help.