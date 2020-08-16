Struggling Cities Hit With Heavy Bill From Damage Caused By Riots, Protests

I have zero sympathy for cities who allowed rioting to proceed.

They made their bed, they must lie in it.

Cities across the nation have been spending millions of dollars to repair the damages incurred during ongoing riots and demonstrations. Already debt-ridden from the economic impact of the coronavirus, cities are now feeling the massive financial burden of these protests, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Looting, attacks on officers and property damage are just a few leading causes behind these high costs.

In Minneapolis, where the riots first began in May, total damages could cost the city as much as $500 million. In Chicago, property damages alone were estimated to be worth approximately $20 million.

“What occurred in our downtown and surrounding communities was abject criminal behavior, pure and simple. There cannot be any excuse for it, period. This is not legitimate First Amendment protected speech.” – Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago