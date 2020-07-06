Statue Destroyed Of Famed Black Abolitionist Frederick Douglass On Anniversary Of Notable Speech

Where we are heading has nothing to do with black lives mattering.

A statue of famed black abolitionist Frederick Douglass was destroyed at Maplewood Park in Rochester, New York, over the weekend, which comes on the anniversary of a notable speech that Douglass delivered at an Independence Day event in the city in 1852.

“The base and lower part of the statue was damaged, as was a finger on the statue’s left hand,” the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. “There is historical significance to the timing of the vandalism — though no one can now say whether the timing was mere happenstance — just as there is historical significance to the statue’s very location. The Maplewood Park location includes Kelsey’s Landing, where Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and others helped shuttle slaves to safety along the Underground Railroad.”