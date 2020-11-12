Stacey Abrams Declares ‘Identity Politics’ Future Of Party: ‘Exactly Who We Are,’ ‘How We Won’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Wednesday declared “identity politics” the future of the Democratic Party. The racial, gender, and sexuality politics of the hard Left, according to Abrams, are “exactly” who the Democrat Party is and how they “won” in 2020, despite a lackluster performance in the House of Representatives.

“The notion of identity politics has been peddled for the past 10 years and it’s been used as a dog whistle to say we shouldn’t pay too much attention to the voices coming into progress,” Abrams said at the Center for American Progress’ Ideas Conference, adding, “I would argue that identity politics is exactly who we are and it’s exactly how we won.”

Abrams argued identity politics have “brought new folks to the process” for the Democrats, despite President Donald Trump making major gains with minority communities this election cycle.

A “failure to focus on racial differences would give minority voters the impression ‘they have no reason to engage and no reason to show up,’” she asserted, according to The Hill.

“When I hear Democratic candidates, progressive candidates, American candidates decrying the identity of their voters, I’m deeply worried for our democracy,” the Peach State Democrat added.