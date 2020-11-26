Speakers tell Idahoans not to fear the coronavirus: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin one of speakers during Idaho Strong Community online news conference

Dr. Rod Story, owner of Story Family Medicine in Moscow, expressed concern about people’s mental health issues during the pandemic, which have led to suicide and alcoholism.

“Health care is much more than avoiding a sickness at all costs,” Story said. “Life is much more than hiding in our homes.”

Joel Cohen, owner of Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen in Moscow, said he will resist shutting down and limiting his indoor seating if Little imposes another lockdown.

Idaho Strong Community streamed the news conference on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. ISC’s Facebook page says its “goal is to be a voice of courage and encouragement, as we build on our constitutional foundations for the future of Idaho.”