Speakers tell Idahoans not to fear the coronavirus: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin one of speakers during Idaho Strong Community online news conference

Dr. Rod Story, owner of Story Family Medicine in Moscow, expressed concern about people’s mental health issues during the pandemic, which have led to suicide and alcoholism.
“Health care is much more than avoiding a sickness at all costs,” Story said. “Life is much more than hiding in our homes.”
Joel Cohen, owner of Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen in Moscow, said he will resist shutting down and limiting his indoor seating if Little imposes another lockdown.
Idaho Strong Community streamed the news conference on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. ISC’s Facebook page says its “goal is to be a voice of courage and encouragement, as we build on our constitutional foundations for the future of Idaho.”
A government leader, business owners, pastors and others encouraged Idahoans on Tuesday to stop living in fear of COVID-19, expressed disappointment in the way government officials have imposed “unconstitutional” restrictions and offered solutions in response to the virus.
The speakers included Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls, who has voiced opposition to some of Republican Gov. Brad Little’s handlings of the coronavirus response.
“We have learned so much from the onset of this virus,” McGeachin said. “The more we learn the less we have to fear. We need to trust each other to do what is best to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We need to use our God-given gifts to help each other through these difficult times.”
McGeachin said she is committed to finding effective solutions that do not infringe on people’s rights. She said she recently submitted a proposal to help solve hospital capacity issues.
Part of the proposal is investing in relocatable high-tech modular units that hospitals can use in emergency rooms, intensive care units or however else they see fit, McGeachin said. Another part would bring nurses to assist at short-staffed Idaho hospitals.
