Speaker Pelosi Says New $3T House COVID-19 Relief Bill Is Not About Partisanship

Three billion dollars more. Let that sink in.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently justified her new $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package by saying the “American people are worth it.”

Then why not $10 trillion? Because we’re not worth that much? $100 trillion? The progressive rhetoric is nauseating.

While speaking to MSNBC Wednesday, Pelosi acknowledged the bill costs “a lot of money,” but said it’s important to deploy these resources to help the U.S. battle the virus. On Tuesday, she announced the package will include more money for state and local governments, more testing and additional direct checks for individuals.

Nancy Pelosi on Twitter Today, @HouseDemocrats introduced the #HeroesAct, bold legislation to address the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. https://t.co/K2Pz9FR0Vu

Pelosi said the bill is based on science and humanity rather than politics. She dismissed concerns the House did not consult with the Senate or the administration about the proposal. The House is expected to vote on the bill Friday. Meanwhile, Republicans have largely rejected the bill with the Senate saying it will not approve the so-called “liberal wish-list.”

