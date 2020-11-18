Speaker Pelosi calls out Facebook for not following mass | One America News Network:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Big Tech for having what appears to be double standards when it comes to political censorship.

During a news briefing Friday, Pelosi called out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly refusing to censor conservative content or what she called “election misinformation.”

…

Pelosi said she would like to see Facebook join the ranks of other tech companies who have made an effort to censor the posts and accounts of conservative personalities.The sweep of the protests and their wide support by citizens of all political stripes has shocked Macron’s government. In the last few days, Paris saw the worst anti-government riot since 1968, French students set fires outside high schools to protest a new university application system, small business owners blocked roads to protest high taxes, and retirees marched to protest the president’s perceived elitism.