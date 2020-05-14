Soros using COVID-19 to push far-left policies

As part of a new initiative, billionaire globalist George Soros is seeking to use the COVID-19 outbreak to enforce radical left policies in the U.S. The new program, called the “ People’s Bailout ,” brings together 1,000 far-left groups and unions, as well as 100 members of Congress.

Visit our website to keep the momentum going: 🤝Stand in solidarity with workers ✉️Email Congress ✍🏽Write a letter to the editor 📲Call your Representative And find our more about how to demand a #Peoplesbailout! https://t.co/HWdA4Jjwc1

According to Soros, the next virus relief package must be based off of “five principles.” These include provisions of the Green New Deal, a $15 minimum wage and regular cash payments to each person.

He added government unions and far-left groups must increase control in all spheres of life as part of the so-called “new normal.”

Soros is also under fire for his latest attack on religious liberty in the U.S.

In a recent statement, the Catholic League announced Soros-backed groups are leading a coordinated attack on the State Department’s Commission on Unalienable Rights. The league has said he is working to elevate LGBTQ and abortion groups instead.