A bombshell new report indicates that one-in-six Biden voters would have changed their vote if they had known about the scandals surrounding Joe Biden or the successes of the Trump administration.
“The survey results report that 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for the Biden-Harris presidential ticket if they had known about at least one of the eight news stories that were suppressed by big tech and mainstream media outlets,” said Jordan Davidson of The Federalist.
17% of Biden voters say they would have changed their vote if they had known about major stories the media suppressed | Not the Bee: