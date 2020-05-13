Sen. Paul: We’ve Got To Open The Schools

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) has called for schools to reopen as states gradually restart their economies. While speaking outside a Senate hearing with health officials Tuesday, the Republican lawmaker said we can’t let any one person dictate what we do in the economy.
Sen. Paul noted that 300 people died of the coronavirus in Kentucky, but pointed out that 300 people also died of the flu in his state last year and things didn’t shutdown.
Sen. Rand Paul: “I don’t think you’re the end all. I don’t think you’re the one person that gets to make a decision.” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I have never made myself out to be the end all and only voice in this. I’m a scientist, a physician and a public health official.”
During the hearing, Paul said kids are falling behind in learning and it’s a big mistake to not open schools in the fall. The senator went on to say, we have to get rid of the notion that things need to be perfect in order for schools to reopen.