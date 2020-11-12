Sen. Grassley’s Letter To DOJ: Hunter, James Biden’s Actions ‘Potentially Make Them Agents Of The Chinese Government’

Any investigation better start now. You know they won’t happen once Biden is in office.

On Monday, Iowa GOP senator Charles Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, fired off a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in which he stated, “… the actions by Hunter Biden and James Biden on behalf of CEFC, Ye Jianming, and other officers connected to CEFC, potentially make them agents of the Chinese government.”

Grassley began the letter by stating that he had served “in both the Obama and Trump administrations, I have conducted oversight of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) lax and selective enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).” He explained, “FARA is an important statute that was designed not to prohibit activity but rather to require individuals to register with the DOJ if they are acting as an agent of a foreign government or enterprise to influence U.S. policy or public opinion. This helps ensure transparency and accountability in the public policy arena. FARA is a content-neutral law and does not require any entity or individual to refrain from certain types of speech or activities.”

Grassley noted, “FARA requires individuals to register with the Department of Justice if they act, even through an intermediary, ‘as an agent, representative, employee, or servant’ or in ‘any other capacity’ at the behest of a foreign principal, including a foreign political party, government, or corporation, for purposes of engagement with a United States official to influence U.S. policy or the public.”