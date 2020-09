From her own words in June, to “implement a mandatory mask policy for all airport and airline employees and passengers,” to a headline from just 2 months ago, “Dianne Feinstein seeks to block aid to states without mask mandates,” to this new revelation that she boldly marched through a Dulles Airport terminal wearing nothing on her face but her bare skin and a grin, Feinstein is just one in a growing list of lefty legalists caught in the act of defying their own sanctimonious standards.