Sen. Cotton: Will The Media Ask Democrat Senate Candidate About 2002 Arrest?

The media cannot report on something that would hurt a Democrat.

No Title In 2002, when the police investigated suspected child abuse at Raphael Warnock’s church camp for children, Warnock was arrested for obstructing the investigation. Will the media ask Raphael Warnock why he interfered with the police investigation?https://t.co/oW4uMwtzmI

No Title If a Republican helped run a camp for children that was investigated for child abuse-and then was arrested for trying to block the investigation-the media would be asking a lot of questions.