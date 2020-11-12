Sen. Cotton: Will The Media Ask Democrat Senate Candidate About 2002 Arrest?

11 November 2020 / Uncategorized / Leave a Comment

The media cannot report on something that would hurt a Democrat. 

No Title

In 2002, when the police investigated suspected child abuse at Raphael Warnock’s church camp for children, Warnock was arrested for obstructing the investigation. Will the media ask Raphael Warnock why he interfered with the police investigation?https://t.co/oW4uMwtzmI

No Title

If a Republican helped run a camp for children that was investigated for child abuse-and then was arrested for trying to block the investigation-the media would be asking a lot of questions.

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!