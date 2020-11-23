SEL announces Moscow expansion

MOSCOW — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is planning to build a 140,000-square-foot plant on the land it recently purchased southwest of Moscow on Highway 95.

The building will be home to a state-of-the-art facility for fabricating printed circuit boards, important parts of the products SEL manufactures to protect, monitor, control and automate electric power systems, according to a news release issued today.

SEL expects to break ground in spring 2021 and to complete construction by mid-2022.



The project will allow the components, which are already designed by SEL engineers and specialists, to be made in house instead of being fabricated by several U.S. suppliers, according to the news release.

The company anticipates starting with existing employees in the area and then expanding in Moscow as the operation gets up and running.