Tuesday October 13th KQQQ Morning News Chat With Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson concerning this:

Whitman County Public Health reported its second COVID-19-related death Monday.

The death was another woman between 60 and 79 years old. The first woman died a week ago.

Four people are hospitalized and 11 total have been hospitalized to date in the county. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.