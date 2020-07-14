Seattle to White Employees: ‘Your Skin Color Is a Crime’

This reads like an article from The Onion. But it’s not.

The city of Seattle recently summoned its white employees (white employees only) and essentially told them, “Your skin color is a crime.”

In a truly extremist (and Orwellian) perversion of anti-racism training, the meeting was officially called “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness.”

According to a public records request filed by City Journal reporter Chris Rufo, “White employees were told that their white qualities were offensive and unacceptable. Those qualities included perfectionism, objectivity and individualism.”

They were further told to drop those qualities and undertake “the work of undoing your own whiteness.”

The employees were further ordered to give up, among other things: