Seattle hires convicted pimp at $150K salary to advise on “alternatives to policing”

The City of Seattle has hired a convicted ex-pimp to be their new “Street Czar.” For the fine fee of $150,000 per year, Czar Andre Taylor (aka “Gorgeous Dre”) will work to develop alternatives to traditional (code for “racist”) policing.

No Title Seattle is paying Ex-Pimp Andre Taylor AKA Gorgeous Dre $150,000 to be their new street Czar (community police). From a Youtube video titled “If you come for the King, you best not miss” – discusses being a pimp & his appearance on the Montell Jordan show. / pic.twitter.com/cF2vayt74e