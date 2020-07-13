Seattle City Councilwoman: We Will Not Stop Until We Overthrow Capitalism, Replace It With Socialism

Amazon is invited to move to Idaho.

Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant delivers a message after passing the “Amazon Tax” at a digital city council meeting on Monday.

“I have a message for Jeff Bezos and his class,” Sawant warned. “If you attempt again to overturn the Amazon Tax, working people will go all out in the thousands to beat you. And we will not stop there.”

“You see, we are fighting for far more than this tax,” Sawant continued. “We are preparing the ground for a different kind of society, and if you, Jeff Bezos, want to drive that process forward by lashing out against us in our modest demands, then so be it. Because we are coming for you and your rotten system. We are coming to dismantle this deeply oppressive, racist, sexist, violent, utterly bankrupt system of capitalism. This police state. We cannot and will not stop until we overthrow it, and replace it with a world based, instead, on solidarity, genuine democracy, and equality: a socialist world. Thank you.”