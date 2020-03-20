School’s out for how long, exactly? Spokane Public Schools plans for up to 6-month break

This is out of control.

As the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating, parents and students are beginning to wonder: School’s out for how long, exactly?

In Washington, the plan is to reopen on April 27. But what if the coronavirus crisis isn’t under control by then?

And while some states have yet to order school closures, others are considering shutting down until the fall. Kansas already has done so, and California appears to be considering the move as well.

At Spokane Public Schools, contingency plans are already being laid for a break that could last six months.

“We’ve been talking about that a lot, with what’s happening around the nation,” Superintendent Shelley Redinger said at a press conference Thursday morning at Garfield Elementary School.

“It could be likely that it could be extended perhaps to the end of the school year,” Redinger said.