Schools Can’t Reopen Unless Charter Schools Shut Down, Police Are Defunded, Los Angeles Teachers Union Says

Is it really all about the children?

Of course not. It’s about the unions.

Schools Can’t Reopen Unless Charter Schools Shut Down, Police Are Defunded, Los Angeles Teachers Union Says A major teachers union in Los Angeles says the district can’t re-open schools until there is a “moratorium” on charter schools. Oh, and until police are defunded. Oh, and until there is “Medicare for all.” Oh, and until there’s a wealth tax and a federal bailout, too.