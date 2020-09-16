School calls cops, suspends 12-year-old for briefly flashing a neon green toy gun during online class

“It was really frightening and upsetting for me as a parent, especially as the parent of an African-American young man, especially given what’s going on in our country right now. … He was in tears when the cops came. He was just in tears. He was scared. We all were scared. I literally was scared for his life.”

With these words, Curtis Elliott, father of the suspended 12-year-old student, Isaiah Elliott, described an ordeal which has left his family reeling in fear and frustration.

It all started when young Isaiah briefly flashed a toy gun within the visual frame during his online junior high art class. A TOY GUN! — neon green, complete with orange tip and the words “Zombie Hunter” etched on the barrel.

Rather than questioning the child, or asking to speak to his parents, the teacher alerted a school admin, who in turn called the cops—CALLED THE COPS!—who then responded to the family’s home.