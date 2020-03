Sanders Tests Out New Mustache Styles In Preparation Of Becoming Next Icon Of Totalitarianism

U.S.— In the wake of several primary and caucus wins, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been spotted at various campaign stops testing out different mustache styles in preparation for his inevitable reign as the next great totalitarian dictator.

