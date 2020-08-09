Sanders proposes one-time tax bill aimed at billionaires’ earnings during pandemic

Notices that he set the bar just above what he himself makes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), introduced a bill on Thursday that would hit billionaires with a one-time tax of 60% of all gains made during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sanders discussed the outline and vision of his bill, the Make Billionaires Pay Act. The emergency tax, cosponsored by Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), would target 467 of the nation’s 650 billionaires and apply to all gains made between March 18 and the beginning of 2021. The proposed funds would be used to cover Medicare and other government-provided healthcare programs for a year.