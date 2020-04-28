San Diego Residents Demand Reopening Of U.S. Economy

Residents of San Diego are demanding an end to virus-related shutdowns in California. On Sunday, hundreds of people took to the streets of Pacific Beach to call for a quicker reopening of the economy in San Diego and across the U.S.

According to the protesters, economic lockdowns are destroying the travel and tourism industry in their city. Many also said the lockdowns violate their constitutional rights as Americans.

“My question is this: why is the news media so suddenly interested and intensely focused on pathogenic respiratory illness when this is not only not new, but the numbers of the story that they’re covering pale in comparison to what influenza does to us annually in this world?” asked Kelly Neill, an attendee of the ‘Liberate San Diego’ protest.