Safety Lies Only In Surrender … Or Resistance

This week, gadfly New York Times columnist Bari Weiss resigned her position at the so-called newspaper of record, burning the bridge behind her.

“The lessons that ought to have followed the election — lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society — have not been learned,” Weiss wrote in her resignation letter. “Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.”