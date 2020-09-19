Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish Revealed In Statement To Granddaughter

She should have resigned from the SCOTUS in Obama’s 7th year in office. He could have replaced her with another flaming liberal.

Instead, she refused. And now we see the results of that decision. Trump will get his nominee confirmed.

Oh, and she assumed that Biden would be elected.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter revealed the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice’s dying wish, which Ginsburg gave to her just days before passing. NPR reported that Ginsburg “dictated” the following statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

https://www.dailywire.com/news/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-dying-wish-revealed-in-statement-to-granddaughter