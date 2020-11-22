Rural Oregon wants out of the madness. They’re actually trying to secede and join Idaho!

A group called “Move Oregon’s Border” is attempting to join Oregon’s rural counties with Idaho.

Mike McCarter, a lifelong Oregonian has been leading this effort for two years. He told Fox News that he and many others are eager to “get out from underneath the chokehold of Northwestern Oregon.”

McCarter told Fox News,

“We’ve watched the shift take place in Oregon politics where the primary concern of the Legislature is Northwest Oregon. That’s where 78% of the state’s population is based. They tend to forget that every law that you pass in the state affects us out in the rural economies, too.”

Joining Idaho has other benefits including lower taxes and more regulatory freedom. McCarter pointed out a recently passed law which made Oregon the first state to decriminalize possession of hard drugs, telling Fox: