Rural Idahoans most concerned with business survival during pandemic

The covid shutdowns have been great for big business. But it’s decimated mom-and-pop’s and other small businesses.

A survey of rural Idaho leaders and residents about the impacts of COVID-19 found people were most concerned with local business survival.

The survey from the Idaho Rural Partnership asked 333 residents and local leaders about what their concerns were with the impact of COVID-19.

According to a summary of the survey, a majority of respondents selected business survival as the “most significant pandemic-related challenge,” followed by the challenge of paying for basic expenses and education.

“Less income for locals which means less spending, especially locally, in the small shops,” a survey respondent said. “This means that more local small shops will close their doors.”

Responses came from all over the state, with just over half of survey respondents living in Valley, Idaho, Teton, Benewah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.