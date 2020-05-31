Riots in America: Why is the Fuse So Short?

Extremists in America (and outside the country) — from Antifa to white supremacists to Islamist radicals — thrive on the chaos created by every new upheaval. This time it’s the riots which are driving extremist groups to foster chaos. Even the mullahs in Iran are watching the situation closely and planning to capitalize on the

riots.

Already a number of months ago, Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution, said,