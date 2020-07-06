Rioters Topple Christopher Columbus Statue In Baltimore, Toss It Into Water

Against the national backdrop of Fourth of July fireworks, a group of left-wing activists in Baltimore tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus as a small crowd of protesters cheered them on.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the Columbus statue, which was dedicated on Columbus Day in 1984 and located near Little Italy, was dragged away and dumped into “the edge of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.” The news agency reports that the statue was originally dedicated by then-President Ronald Reagan.

Louis Krauss, a reporter for The Baltimore Brew, posted a video of activists yanking the statue down with what appears to be rope, and a crowd subsequently cheering as it crumbles into several pieces on the ground.