Rioters Destroy Statue Of Union Colonel Who Died Fighting Slavery, Confederacy. Also Destroy The ‘Forward’ Statue

Violent rioters in Wisconsin destroyed two statues on Tuesday night, including a statue of a Union colonel who died fighting against slavery and to bring an end to the Confederacy.

The destruction of property happened outside the Wisconsin State Capitol, where rioters destroyed the statues of Wisconsin’s motto “Forward” and of Col. Hans Christian Heg, “an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery during the Civil War,” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Heg was an anti-slavery activist who fought and died for the Union during the U.S. Civil War,” the outlet notes. “His nearly 100-year-old sculpture was decapitated and thrown into a Madison lake by protesters.”

While the original Forward statue was erected in 1895, the protesters tore down the replica commissioned in the 1990s. The Wisconsin Historical Society describes the “Forward” statue as an “allegory of devotion and progress.” The fact that the statue was given a prominent position at the Wisconsin State Capitol was considered “an unusual honor for a woman” of Jean Pond Miner’s day, who created the statue.