Rioters Attack ‘Jews For Trump’ Convoy In New York City, Pelt Cars With Objects

Rioters attacked people participating in a “Jews for Trump” convoy in New York City on Sunday, blocking cars, engaging in physical attacks, and pelting cars with objects.

“According to the police, the pro-Trump caravan passed through Times Square, where it converged with a group of anti-Trump protesters who had marched from Brooklyn,” The New York Times reported Sunday. “The cars in the convoy were then blocked by counterprotesters, and some drivers got out of their cars to confront the anti-Trump demonstrators.”