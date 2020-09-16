Rioter arrested 4 times in 4 weeks by Portland authorities now federally charged, faces up to five years in the federal pen.

Do you guys not realize that you are driving voters into Trumps camp?

Following a Federal Bureau of Investigation investigation, 26-year-old Kristopher Michael Donnelly, of Kelso, Wash., was arrested and federally charged with felony civil disorder. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon accuses him of assaulting a Portland Police officer. When Donnelly was arrested four times in August and booked into the local jail, he was either quickly bailed out or released by the county.