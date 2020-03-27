Republicans want a lifeline; Democrats want to remake the country

From the NY Post:

The cynical partisan opportunism of Democrats exhibited during the coronavirus economic crisis has been breathtaking.

Rather than move forward with a quick, no-frills, massive $1.8 trillion rescue plan, Democrats decided to hold the country hostage by trying to cram through a slew of lefty goodies that have absolutely nothing to do with the pending economic crisis.

As corporate boards struggle to figure out ways to keep their companies afloat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding that they spend time filling gender and racial quotas, down to “subcommittee assignments.”

As the transportation sector wrestles with a once-in-a-century economic disaster, Democrats are trying to compel airlines — which have seen a 90 percent drop in customers — to cut greenhouse gas emissions every year until they hit a 50 percent reduction.

If Pelosi keeps this up, airlines are going to see a 100 percent reduction soon enough.

As small businesses lay off workers, Democrats held up a federal loan program so they can pass more wind and solar tax credits, fund NASA’s environmental restoration group and study climate mitigation efforts. How is any of that going to save jobs? What does this have to do with coronavirus shutdowns?

As millions of Americans are filing for unemployment benefits, crushing state government budgets, Democrats held up a rescue bill so that they can give government employee unions extraordinary collective bargaining power.

As millions of Americans wonder how they’re going to make their next mortgage payments, Pelosi demands that the Senate offer free internet, fund community newspapers and set up minority-run banks.

As hospitals wait for funding, Pelosi is worried about national minority and gender pay equity — an age-old liberal hobbyhorse. By prioritizing affirmative action over rescue funds, she is ensuring that more Americans of all races, genders and creeds will be unemployed.