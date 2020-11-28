Republicans take back multiple Congressional seats in 2020 | One America News Network:

Democrats went into the 2020 elections with the belief they would pick up more seats in Congress due to a second blue wave following the 2018 midterms. However, Republicans took back several seats in the House, a handful of which were from California.

Three notable GOP victories include Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.). These wins took back traditionally red districts that were flipped blue in 2018.

The Golden State Republicans ran on a ticket to lower taxes and support police officers, which seemed to bring them the win in their respective districts. Additionally, Republicans welcomed many freshman congresswomen to the office across the country.