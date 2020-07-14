Republicans Send Letter To Barr Demanding ‘Decisive Action’ To Protect Americans From ‘Mob Rule’

Full text of the letter the Republicans sent to Barr below:

The Attorney General is authorized under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, 34 U.S.C. 12601, to “investigate and litigate cases involving a ‘pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officer’ that violates Constitutional or federal rights.” We ask that the United States Department of Justice initiate proceedings to ensure that the Second Amendment, which enshrines the fundamental right of citizens to protect themselves from violence and tyranny, is zealously defended during this time of unrest.

Peaceful protests, started in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, have been hijacked by incendiary, tyrannical anarchists who use violence and looting as a means to create chaos in America. Cities with Democratic leadership have responded to this wave of violence by slashing budgets of their local police departments and in some instances allowing open insurrection by way of “autonomous zones.” This past week Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis, Missouri, took up arms in their own defense when violent protesters broke the gate to their private neighborhood and made threats of violence towards them. In spite of this egregious behavior by the protestors, the recently elected Circuit Attorney, Democrat Kim Gardner, stated publicly that their department is pursuing charges against the couple, calling the lawful protection of their homestead “a violent assault.”

At this crucial time in history, our nation needs the Department of Justice to exert strong leadership to ensure that none of our constitutional protections are eroded by mob rule. Charges against this couple will have a chilling effect on the entire nation, sending the message that American citizens no longer have the right to protect themselves at their own homes. Therefore, we urgently request the Department of Justice to take decisive action to protect our communities, uphold the rule of law, defend the Second Amendment, and insure the civil rights of Americans under attack.