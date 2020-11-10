Republican In Michigan Goes From Loser To Winner After ‘Technical Glitch’ Fixed. Officials Urge ‘Confidence’ In System.

An incumbent Republican in Michigan went from losing his reelection race to winning it after officials discovered a “technical glitch” by which the results from seven precincts had been counted twice. Officials responded to the error by urging voters to have confidence in the system.

“Adam Kochenderfer, R-Rochester Hills, went to bed Tuesday night believing, with all precincts reporting, he had lost his seat on the 21-member Board of Commissioners to Democratic challenger Melanie Hartman by 104 votes — 19,448 to 19,344,” The Detroit News reported. “But there was a problem: According to Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown, the total from seven precincts in the city had been reported twice.”

Brown said, “This is proof that our process of checks and balances works. A methodical canvass is an essential tool to ensure an accurate count and precise results.”

The final corrected count moved Kochenderfer from a 104-vote loss to a 1,127-vote victory.

“I thought that was that,” Kochenderfer said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Those were the results, and I said I would not seek a recount.”