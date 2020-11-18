Report: Nev. election officials failed to verify 89% of mail-in signatures | One America News Network:

A reporter for the Las Vegas Review Journal, Victor Joecks, reportedly discovered rampant negligence and voter fraud in his state’s election system. He claimed election officials in Nevada have failed to verify 89-percent of signatures on incoming mail-in ballots.

