Security footage from TCF Center in Detroit showed the dumping of fake Joe Biden ballots in the 2020 election. The footage, released by the Gateway Pundit, showed a white Vote Mobile van delivering boxes of ballots to TCF Center at 3:30 a.m. on November 4.

No Title Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline https://t.co/A6idvQqNrL via @gatewaypundit