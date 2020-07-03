Report: ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ Movement Leading To Increase In Black Deaths

Big surprise. I hope they didn’t pay too much for that finding.

Efforts to demonize and defund law and order in America have led to an increase in crime in major cities across America, including an increase in deaths among African-Americans.

Heather Mac Donald of the Manhattan Institute and author of the 2016 best-seller “The War On Cops,” has looked at police data and news reports in major cities such as Chicago and New York and written a report detailing how violent crime has risen in the wake of racial protests.

Mac Donald wrote in 2014 about what she called the Ferguson Effect, an increase in violent crime following a wave of protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown. Back then, protests also denounced police across the country as racist en masse – and media and social elites supported the narrative. In 2015 and 2016, a spike in violent crime led to an additional 2,000 black homicide victims.

Mac Donald says the trend has started much quicker following the current round of protests and riots. “In Minneapolis,” she wrote, “shootings have more than doubled this year compared to last. Nearly half of all those shootings have occurred since George Floyd’s death, according to a Minneapolis Star Tribune analysis.”

Chicago and New York City have seen some of the worst increases in violent crime