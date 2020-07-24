Report: Americans Spent More Money On Taxes Than Basic Necessities In 2018

I cannot be the only one who feels this.

A new report shows that Americans are spending more money on taxes than food, clothing and health care combined. That’s according to a 2018 consumer expenditure survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That survey found the average American unit, which consists of both shared and single households, spent an average of $9,000 on federal income taxes last year. Americans also spent an average of $5,000 on social security, more than $2,000 on state and local taxes, and another $2,000 for property taxes.

When comparing the total cost of taxes with the average cost of food, clothing and health care, the survey found that taxes cost about $3,000 more.