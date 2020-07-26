Report: 2/3 Of Palm Beach, Fla. COVID Deaths Had Underlying Causes

According to one Florida county news team, hundreds of coronavirus deaths have been erroneously reported and were caused by other factors. In a new report, the team noted cases in state were trending down, but have now gone up in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade.

The team reportedly found that the medical examiners in Palm Beach listed people as dying from coronavirus, despite evidence showing they clearly died of other causes.

This included a 90-year-old man, who died from complications of a hip fracture, and a 60-year-old man, who died of a gunshot wound to the head.

“I understand that maybe they want to be safe in counting those numbers initially, but we are four, five months in. We have more information, we have that data. We need to remove the COVID cases that are not exclusively COVID, and we need to be giving people that information.” – Rachel Eade, Palm Beach County resident

Of the 518 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, only 169 could be listed as caused by COVID-19 without other contributing illnesses.

The medical examiner’s office reportedly admitted there were errors and have said they are working to remove the “erroneous deaths.”