Recently Listed $1.5 Million Home In San Francisco Just Soggy Cardboard Box Full Of Used Needles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A newly available home in San Francisco has been listed for $1.5 million. The house is said to be a “spacious, open-concept turnkey home for the budget-minded.”

