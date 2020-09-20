RBG When Democrats Wanted To Fill SCOTUS Seat During 2016 Election Year: Eight ‘Not A Good Number’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly went further than any other justice in voicing her displeasure that the Supreme Court had only eight justices following the death of Antonin Scalia in 2016 — an election year — calling it “not a good number.”

“The comments mark the furthest a sitting justice has gone, since the sudden death of the late Justice Antonin Scalia earlier this year, to signal that the court would function better with a fully staffed bench,” CNN reported. “Ginsburg was giving an end of the term report to an audience of mostly judges of the Second Circuit Judicial Conference in New York.”

Ginsburg’s resurfaced remark follows her passing late last week after she lost her the fight against her fifth bout with cancer.

“That means no opinions and no precedential value; an equal division is essentially the same as a denial of review,” Ginsburg said on the issue of the Supreme Court only having eight justices. “Eight, as you know, is not a good number for a multi-member court.”