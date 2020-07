Rasmussen: Black Voter Approval for Trump Has Surged to Over 40 Percent

Even if it’s half of that, it’s a game changer.

The liberals pretend to want to help blacks, but they support violent riots that burn down inner cities, defunding the police, and preventing blacks from sending their children to charter schools.

Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%.