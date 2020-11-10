Rally In Pullman Calling For Families To Be Able To Choose To Have Their Children In The Classroom Part-Time Now

About 100 people rallied in freezing temperatures in Pullman Monday asking for the ability to choose if they want their children in school now.

The rally was a response to the Pullman School Board’s 3 to 2 decision last week to delay their reopening plan until next year. The plan calls for a phased reopening of Pullman schools to a mix of in-person and online instruction. The board voted to begin reopening elementary schools on January 4th which wouldn’t get all of the high school back open until March. Families can decide to keep their children at home studying online. Pullman families are the only ones Whitman County who still aren’t able to decide if they want their children in the classroom part-time now. Whitman County’s Public Health Director has supported Pullman elementary school children in the classroom with a hybrid format for the past month. Pullman’s superintendent recommended that schools being reopening yesterday.

Local Washington State Representative Joe Schmick attended the rally to show his support for the families. You can listen to his comment by clicking on the audio file below.