Quantifying Illegal Votes Cast by Non-Citizens in the Battleground States of the 2020 Presidential Election

Good article. Worth the read. I encourage you to go to the site and read the whole thing.

Trump calling for recounts and verifications is going to shake elections to the core.

Dems thought they could get away with having illegal ballots push Biden over the top. They may have miscalculated.

Based on current population data from the Census Bureau and voting data from previous elections, Just Facts has conducted a study to estimate the number of votes illegally cast by non-citizens in the battleground states of the 2020 election. The results—documented in this spreadsheet—show that such fraudulent activities have netted Joe Biden the following extra votes in these tightly contested states: Arizona: 51,081 ± 17,689

± 17,689 Georgia: 54,950 ± 19,025

± 19,025 Michigan: 22,585 ± 7,842

± 7,842 Nevada: 22,021 ± 7,717

± 7,717 North Carolina: 46,218 ± 16,001

± 16,001 Pennsylvania: 32,706 ± 11,332

± 11,332 Wisconsin: 5,010 ± 1,774 If the lower end of these illegal vote estimates were removed from the vote tallies as of November 8, 2020, 2:00 AM EST, Donald Trump would be leading in states that have a total of 259 electoral votes, or 11 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. If the upper end of the illegal vote estimates were removed, Trump would be leading in states that have 285 electoral votes, or 15 more than needed to win the presidency. These estimates account for just one type of election fraud, and they tend to understate it because they depend on Census surveys, which are known to undercount non-citizens. Just Facts asked a Ph.D. scholar who specializes in data analytics to critically review this study, and he assessed it as follows: “Instead of adding politics, vitriol, and bias to this timely, heated topic, this study provides a credible data analysis that supports a strong hypothesis of non-citizens having a significant effect on this election. Any serious critic should try improving on these estimates, as opposed to dismissing them with unproven claims.”

– Dr. Andrew Glen, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Operations Research, The United States Military Academy, and Award-Winning Researcher in the Field of Computational Probability

https://www.justfactsdaily.com/quantifying-illegal-votes-cast-by-non-citizens-in-the-battleground-states-of-the-2020-presidential-election