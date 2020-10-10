Pullman senior center reports COVID-19 cases

Bishop Place Senior Living this week wrote on Facebook that multiple employees and residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pullman facility.
“As a result, we are moving ahead with testing of all residents and staff at the community in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. Resident and staff safety remains our top priority as such we are not permitting visitors at this time,” the Monday Facebook post said.
