Pullman School Board Hears Emotional Reports From Principals Detailing Students And Families Struggling With Online Learning

The teachers unions tell parents: suck it up, but keep the checks coming.

It was another emotional Pullman School Board meeting on Tuesday as trustees heard from principals about the struggles that many of their students and families are having with online learning.

The Pullman School Board voted 3 to 2 last week to delay until next year their phased reopening of schools to a hybrid format. The plan calls for Pullman elementary schools to begin reopening on January 4th. Parents can keep their children studying online full-time. All other school districts in Whitman County have returned to students in the classroom. Whitman County’s Public Health Director has supported the return of Pullman elementary students to the classroom part-time since mid-October.

The school board held a work session Tuesday. They heard updates from their principals. The administrators provided the board with details about the struggles that many students and families have been experiencing with online instruction. The principals told the board about increasing numbers of failing students, growing mental health issues among students, and inequitable public education caused by studying online.