Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Clarifies That They Are “Wide Open For All Services” As They Manage Coronavirus Patients

Pullman Regional Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer says they are “wide open for all services” for the community as they manage the coronavirus pandemic. Scott Adams clarified information from last week’s Pullman League of Women Voters panel discussion during an interview on the Tuesday Morning News. Adams says reports from the meeting to discuss the hospital’s management of the pandemic have misled people into believing they are at capacity. You can listen to his comment to News Director Evan Ellis by clicking on the audio file below.

Adams says PRH did reach capacity for coronavirus patients intermittently during October. He says that PRH has been able to manage the situation and hospital staff have not and will not turn anyone away for care. You can listen to his comment by clicking on the audio file below.

Adams says they were at capacity for coronavirus patients less than half of the days in October. Those who needed care but couldn’t get into the hospital were transferred to other facilities. PRH had 21 coronavirus patients last month averaging about a 4 to a 4 and a half-day stay. That equated to 93 days of treatment for coronavirus patients last month at PRH which averaged about 3 a day. The hospital can care for up to 6 coronavirus patients at one time. The emergency room has remained open and will continue to stay open 24 hours a day for patient care. You can listen to the entire interview here https://pullmanradio.com/the-morning-news-podcast/

https://pullmanradio.com/pullman-regional-hospital-ceo-clarifies-that-they-are-wide-open-for-all-services-as-they-manage-coronavirus-patients/